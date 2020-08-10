Boy guilty over Oxford Street 'coronavirus attack'

Image copyright Jonathan Mok Image caption Jonathan Mok posted a selfie and another photo of his injuries on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy has admitted attacking a student from Singapore who was told "we don't want your coronavirus in our country".

Jonathan Mok was beaten up in Oxford Street near Tottenham Court Road Tube station on 24 February.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court to wounding or grievous bodily harm without intent.

He will be sentenced at the same court next month.

'Don't want your coronavirus'

Prosecutor Beata Murphy said the teenager had been with a group of friends when the victim was walking along Oxford Street just after 21:00 GMT.

She added: "He [the victim] heard someone say something about coronavirus and he turned around and was told 'don't you look at me'.

"He was then punched in the face ... until a passerby said to stop assaulting Mr Mok.

"Mr Mok was told 'we don't want your coronavirus in our country'.

"He believes he was targeted because of ethnicity."

Image caption Jonathan Mok had been walking home after having dinner in central London

Images of his bruised and swollen eye posted on Facebook were shared thousands of times following the attack.

Mr Mok spent hours at University College London Hospital where x-rays showed he had suffered a complicated fracture to his nose and also to his cheekbone.

The 23-year-old UCL (University College London) student required surgery, the court heard.

Mrs Murphy said during his police interviews the boy was "silent" until CCTV images were shown to him when he said "you can't even see me hit him".

Defence solicitor Gerard Pitt said the boy was not charged with racially aggravated assault.

'Completely unprovoked'

District Judge Nicholas Rimmer adjourned sentencing until 7 September for a report to be prepared.

Afterwards the Crown Prosecution Service's Daniel Kavanagh said the attack was "vicious and completely unprovoked".

"He was clearly targeted in this hate crime because of his ethnic appearance.

"Hate crime has a corrosive effect on our society and nobody should be subjected to such vile behaviour.

"I hope this conviction provides the victim with some comfort and shows that we will take action to prosecute those who commit hate crimes."