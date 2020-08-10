Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines were attending

About 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze which has spread from a shop in east London to neighbouring premises.

London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines were attending the fire at "a range of shops" on Sherrard Road, in Forest Gate, Newham.

The brigade was called just before 22.30 BST on Sunday after the blaze started at a "mid-terraced shop", with a flat above.

One man has been treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation.

People are being advised to stay away from the immediate area.

About 26 local residents left premises surrounding the blaze before fire crews arrived.

Images being shared on social media show flames and plumes of smoke billowing from a row of shops.