A police officer has been dismissed for making racist and homophobic comments.

Met Police PC Gus Mirams made the comments in front of two members of the public and a security guard in July 2019, a force misconduct hearing heard.

It was told a year before he also commented on Facebook posts linked to the far-right Britain First group, including news stories about officers taking part in Pride events.

The panel found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.

He was dismissed without notice.

PC Mirams, who was based at Central West Command Unit, "liked" and commented on photos, videos and news stories on the Facebook group in July 2018.

'Abusive and oppressive'

A year later, on 15 July 2019, the officer - while he was on restricted duties and in breach of restrictions - made the "homophobic and racially-offensive comments" while in the public gallery at an unrelated misconduct hearing, the panel said.

His comments were overheard by two members of the public and a security guard.

The panel said that in both circumstances his language "could reasonably be perceived to be abusive, oppressive, victimising or offensive and did not treat certain communities with fairness, respect and impartiality".