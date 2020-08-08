Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protesters listened to speeches and held up banners during the peaceful demonstration

Hundreds of people gathered outside a north London police station calling for an end to what they say is an "overpolicing" of black communities.

Protesters held up banners and listened to speeches during the peaceful demonstration in Tottenham.

Those among the crowds included rapper Wretch 32 who previously posted footage online of his father falling downstairs after he was Tasered in April.

The Met said officers only used force "when absolutely necessary".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wretch 32 was among those who addressed the crowds

Protesters called for officers to stop using excessive force, Tasers, stop-and-search and "the disproportionate use of handcuffing during arrest" during a series of speeches.

Wretch 32, whose real name is Jermaine Scott, was among those who spoke.

In a speech he said black people were "over-policed and under-protected".

"We don't feel protected. My dad did not feel protected. The police are supposed to protect and serve. When they came into the house, what exactly were they serving with that Taser?" he said.

Investigators previously announced they would not take any further action over the incident with his father and the matter should be dealt with within the Metropolitan Police "in a reasonable and proportionate matter."

The police said that no further action is being taken as there is no public complaint and no indication of misconduct.

It added that should a public complaint be made or information provided about injuries, it would refer the matter again to the IOPC.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of people joined the demonstration

Mina Agyepong, whose 12-year-old son Kai was arrested as armed police raided her home when he was seen playing with a toy gun, also gave a speech saying her son had been left "traumatised" and "angry".

"I worry now what his relationship is going to be with the police - that sense of distrust," she said.

The Met have previously said they were "content" with how officers handled that search.

Demonstrators also called for "justice" for both black and white people who have died after coming into contact with police.

'Keep on protesting'

A list was pinned to a barrier outside the station which included the names Cynthia Jarrett, Joy Gardner, Mark Duggan, Smiley Culture, Roger Sylvester, Ian Tomlinson and Jean Charles de Menezes.

The son of Ms Jarrett, who died of heart failure after four policemen burst into her home during the 1985 Tottenham riots, told the crowd: "We have got to keep on protesting because this is for all of our kids and our future."

Talking about the case of Wretch 32's father, Metropolitan Police Commander Treena Fleming said: "I can understand why any use of Taser can look alarming, and why it did look alarming in this case.

"We never underestimate the impact such an incident can have on a family and the wider community."

She said officers "are highly trained to engage, explain and try to resolve situations, using force only when absolutely necessary".