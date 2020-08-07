Image copyright EPA Image caption Around 115 employees look set to be affected by the cuts

The Evening Standard newspaper is to cut around a third of its workforce after advertising and circulation were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

About 115 employees at the London newspaper will be affected by a restructure, according to PA Media.

The company said it would focus on its "digital and mobile offering" and developing a live events business.

Newspaper bosses said the decision was a result of "difficult market conditions".

Former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne stood down from his role as editor in June.

Emily Sheffield was named as the new editor, with Mr Osborne becoming editor-in-chief.

Chief executive Charles Yardley said the restructuring came at a "challenging time for the industry" that had been "accentuated by the pandemic".

He added: "However, there remains a huge opportunity for the company, moving from London's leading newspaper to London's leading media platform, delivering the best content and services to our readers and our customers across multiple channels, whilst also launching new products and experiences."