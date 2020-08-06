Image copyright PA Media Image caption Benjamin Hannam covered his face as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A Met Police officer has appeared in court accused of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group.

Benjamin Hannam is accused of being part of National Action and lying on police application and vetting forms about his membership to the group.

He faces one terror offence, two fraud offences and one count each of possessing an indecent, and a prohibited, image of a child.

The 22-year-old was granted bail by Westminster magistrates.

He gave no indication of plea and will appear at the Old Bailey on 14 August.

Mr Hannam, of Enfield, was charged following an investigation by the Met's counter-terrorism unit.

He is accused of being part of National Action between 17 December 2016 and 1 January 2018, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The extremist group was outlawed under terrorism legislation in December 2016.

Mr Hannam is further charged with possession of an indecent photograph of a child in 2018 and possession of a prohibited image of a child in 2016.

The officer, who joined the Met in March 2018, is also accused of falsely representing in his application to join the force that he had not been a member of National Action.

He is further accused of falsely representing in his vetting form that he had not been a member of the group.