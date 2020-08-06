Image copyright Family handout Image caption Belly Mujinga, 47, died with Covid-19 on 5 April

No charges will be brought over the death of a railway worker who was reportedly spat at by a man claiming to have coronavirus, prosecutors say.

Belly Mujinga, 47, died with Covid-19 on 5 April, a few weeks after an incident at London's Victoria station.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was asked to review the case by police, who had closed their own investigation.

Prosecutors said that "no further reliable evidence" had been found to alter the decision.

Ms Mujinga was working as a sales clerk at the station on 21 March when she was allegedly spat at by someone who claimed to have the virus.

A 57-year-old man was interviewed under caution but British Transport Police (BTP) found no further action should be taken.

The suspect had been tested for the Covid-19 on 25 March and was found not to be infected with it.

BTP then requested the CPS carried out an independent review of the case in light of the "wider public interest", after more than two million people signed a petition in support of Mrs Mujinga.

Suzanne Llewellyn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said they had "studied enhanced CCTV, forensic materials and witness statements" to look at whether homicide, assault or public order charges could be brought.

Prosecutors found CCTV and witness evidence had been "insufficiently clear and consistent to substantiate allegations of deliberate coughing or spitting," Ms Llewellyn said.

"Therefore, after careful consideration and with all lines of inquiry explored, we have advised BTP no further reliable evidence has become available to change their original decision in this case," she said.

The prosecutor added the CPS had met with the railway worker's family "to explain our reasoning", and she recognised that it would be "disappointing for them".

Mrs Mujinga's husband Lusamba previously told how the BTP's original decision to close the case had taken the family by surprise.