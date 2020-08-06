Image caption Josephine Conlon was stabbed seven times as she pushed her baby in a pram along a street

A violent offender who stabbed a mother pushing a baby in a pram days after he was released from prison has admitted attempted murder.

Mark Brazant attacked Josephine Conlon, 36, in Streatham Hill, south London, on 30 December last year.

The 44-year-old, who had been freed from jail on Christmas Eve, stabbed her seven times in the face and neck.

At the Old Bailey, Brazant, of Ealing, pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He will be sentenced on 16 September.

During a previous trial, he had denied meaning to seriously injure Mrs Conlon and the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

However, the prosecution called for a retrial and Brazant changed his plea.