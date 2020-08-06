Image copyright FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Image caption Caroline Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington

TV star Caroline Flack took her own life while she was facing trial accused of assaulting her boyfriend, a coroner has ruled.

The ex-Love Island and X Factor host was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, London, in February.

An inquest at Poplar Coroner's Court heard Ms Flack's mental health had deteriorated following her arrest and she had been "hounded" by the media.

Coroner Mary Hassell ruled her death was suicide.

Ms Flack was found dead at her home while she was facing trial accused of assaulting Mr Burton - a charge she denied.

The inquest heard the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had initially pursued a caution against Ms Flack, but withdrew it after the Metropolitan Police said they believed it was in the public interest to bring an assault charge.

The presenter's mother Chris told the court she thought her daughter was "seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS for pursuing the case".

Ms Hassell said she was "satisfied [Ms Flack] wanted to cause her own death".

"For some, it seems she had a charmed life - but the more famous she got the more mentally distressed she became," she said."Her trauma was played out in the national press and that was incredibly distressing for her."