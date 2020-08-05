Image copyright Google Image caption The industrial building in Vale Road, Tottenham, had been in the process of being demolished

A man died when an industrial building collapsed while it was being demolished in north London.

The site worker became trapped after a wall and a reinforced concrete roof fell at the two-storey building in Vale Road, Tottenham, on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 14:15 BST and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said his body had been recovered by search and rescue crews.

About 27 people were also evacuated from an adjoining building "as a precaution", LFB added.