Image copyright Reuters Image caption Caroline Flack was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington

TV star Caroline Flack left a note before her death saying she had wanted to "find harmony" with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, an inquest heard.

The former Love Island and X Factor host was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, London in February.

A note found by a paramedic said "I hope me and Lewis can one day find harmony," Poplar Coroner's Court heard.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Burton said the last time he had seen her "she was not in a good place".

"The media were constantly bashing her character, writing hurtful stories ... generally hounding her daily," Mr Burton said.

Ms Flack died while she was facing trial accused of assaulting him - a charge she denied.

The 40-year-old had left her role presenting Love Island, the ITV2 dating show, in the wake of her arrest last December.

She had been charged with assaulting Mr Burton with a lamp, after police were called to a disturbance at her home.