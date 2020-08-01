Image copyright Ch Supt Roy Smith Image caption An illegal rave involving more than 150 people was also shut down by police in Archway early on Saturday morning

Five people have been injured in separate shootings across London during one night.

Two men were shot in Brixton just before 19:00 BST on Friday, while another two people were shot during a silent party in Hackney during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A fifth person was injured in Croydon during a separate shooting.

Two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested in connection with the incident in Hackney and remain in police custody.

The first shooting took place at 18:52 BST on Friday in Akerman Road, Brixton.

"Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found damage to two parked vehicles," the Met said.

"There was no trace of any victims. Police were called a short time later to a south London hospital after two males self-presented with gunshot injuries.

'We await an update on their condition."

The second shooting took place at 01:12 BST in Mandeville Street, Hackney.

Police were called to reports that a 30 and 31-year-old man had been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

"Both men are not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries and they both remain in hospital," police said.

A few minutes later, police were called to London Road in Croydon, following reports of a gunshot.

A man in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound, the Met said.

He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

'Loud music'

Elsewhere, an illegal rave involving more than 150 people was shut down by police in Archway, north London.

Residents reported a large police presence and disturbances in Tavistock Terrace in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Image copyright Ch Supt Roy Smith Image caption A closure order was issued to a property in Tavistock Terrace, Archway following anti-social behaviour

Ch Supt Roy Smith, of the Met Police, tweeted: "Officers were out this evening closing down illegal and antisocial parties playing loud music into the early hours.

"Packed groups of 150+ people risking the spread of Covid-19 and keeping poor families with young children awake at 3am."

A closure order was also issued to one property in the street as officers dispersed the crowds.

A closure notice prohibits access to the premises for the period specified in the notice.