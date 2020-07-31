Image copyright Google Image caption The brawl involved about 10 men and broke out near the Gordon Arms pub in Chislehurst, the Met Police said

A man has been charged with murder after a hit-and-run which followed a double stabbing outside a pub.

Frankie Bullbrook, 34, was found with fatal injuries in a park area of Belmont Lane in Chislehurst, south-east London, on 24 July.

Metropolitan Police believe his death is linked to a brawl involving 10 men at the Gordon Arms pub.

Alfie Tullett, 32, of East Malling, Kent, is accused of killing Mr Bullbrook and violent disorder.

Police were called to a brawl at the pub at 20:52 BST and found two men aged 30 and 26, had been stabbed.

Two minutes later, officers were alerted to a fatal crash nearby involving the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle - said to be a blue van - did not stop at the scene on Slades Drive and was found abandoned nearby.

The stabbed men were taken to a south London hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murder, with the 30-year-old released under investigation while the 26-year-old remains in hospital.

Meanwhile, another man, aged 25, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder on 29 July has been released under investigation.