A man has been convicted of murdering an aspiring Olympian who was stabbed to death on a London Underground platform.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was stabbed in the heart at Hillingdon Tube station in west London as he made his way to watch Arsenal play.

He was attacked with an army knife designed for NATO military rescues, which killer Alex Lanning claimed came from the set of the Fast & Furious.

Jonathan Camille, 20, was convicted at the Old Bailey of manslaughter.

The jury took six hours and 19 minutes to deliberate.

Lanning, who was not present in court for the verdicts, appeared via video-link and showed no reaction as he was convicted.

Camille looked to the ceiling as the jury found him not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Daniel's family broke down in tears as the verdicts were delivered.

Judge Mark Dennis QC said he would sentence both defendants at the same court on 20 August.

Over the course of the trial, jurors heard how Mr Daniel and his friend Treyone Campbell were confronted by the killers after Lanning had asked Mr Daniel "what he was looking at" across the Tube tracks.

Mr Campbell said "violence erupted" and Lanning and Mr Daniel broke off into a fight on the platform.

As a train pulled into the station, Mr Daniel was stabbed in the heart by Lanning with a £200 German-made knife, which the court heard had been "designed for NATO military aircraft rescues with the capacity to saw through laminated glass and cut through seatbelts".

He had claimed he came into possession of it when he had been working on the latest Fast & Furious action movie, F9.

The defendants fled the station and discarded their clothes and the murder weapon in a nearby estate.

The pair then changed into floral pyjamas and went on the run for 10 days before being arrested.