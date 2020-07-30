A man has been charged after a police officer was stabbed on duty in West London.

He suffered a "serious injury" while responding to a call-out in Maida Vale on Tuesday night, The Met Police Federation said.

Mohim Hussain, 40, of Ashmore Road in Maida Vale, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

It is understood the officer has since been discharged from hospital.

The Police Federation said: "Sad to report a serious injury to a colleague. Stabbed in west London.

"We wish him well and he is being fully supported. Thankfully injuries are not as bad as they could have been.

"Yet again shows the dangers Metropolitan Police officers face each and every every day."

The federation has previously voiced concerns about members coming "under attack" in recent weeks.