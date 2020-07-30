Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Beaconsfield Road, Edmonton, on Wednesday night

A man has been shot dead on a street in north London.

Emergency services were called to Beaconsfield Road in Edmonton at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead shortly before 22:00.

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place.

A BBC analysis of homicides across the capital shows more than 70 murder investigations have been started in London this year.

Ten of these killings have been shootings, with seven of those happening since the start of June.