Hatton Garden: 'Basil' faces order to pay back £6m

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Michael Seed denies he is the final Hatton Garden raider nicknamed "Basil"

The last suspect in the Hatton Garden heist is being asked to pay back nearly £6m, a court has heard.

Michael Seed, 59, from Islington, nicknamed "Basil", played a key role in the £14m safe deposit raid in 2015. Only £4.5m has ever been recovered.

Seed, an alarm specialist, was jailed for 10 years for his role in the crime in March 2019.

Judgement on a £5.9m confiscation order was reserved to a later date at Woolwich Crown Court.

Seed is believed to have let himself in to the building in London's diamond district using a set of keys.

He was one of two men who climbed into the vault to loot 73 safe deposit boxes after the gang of ageing criminals drilled through the thick concrete wall during the 2015 Easter bank holiday weekend.

Seed, who pays no taxes, claims no benefits and rarely uses a bank account, evaded capture for three years after the infamous heist.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Seed became known as 'Basil' in the Hatton Garden gang

During his trial the court heard £143,000 worth of gold ingots, gems and jewellery was found in his bedroom.

Prosecutor Philip Evans QC said there was "simply no supporting evidence" for Seed's claim he ran a jewellery business.

He said Seed has not declared tax on any earnings nor produced any documents to support the business claim.

Seed is believed to have been melting down gold and breaking up jewellery on his bedroom workbench.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise from top left Brian Reader, John Collins, Daniel Jones and Terry Perkins were described as the ringleaders of the heist

Richard Sutton QC, defending, said Seed had been living a "fairly modest lifestyle" which could have been funded by small business.

Seed's lack of paperwork including tax payments is something that would lead to a financial penalty and not a prosecution, the court heard.

His fellow Hatton Garden raiders Brian Reader, 80, John "Kenny" Collins, 78, Daniel Jones, 64, and Terry Perkins, who died in prison last year aged 69, were all jailed in 2016.

Collins and Reader are already out of prison but face going back to jail if they fail to pay back more than £6.5m of the proceeds police believe could still be under their control.