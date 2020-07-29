Peter McCombie: Man accused of Bow cycling death crash
- 29 July 2020
A man has been charged with killing a 72-year-old who was knocked down by a cyclist in London.
Peter McCombie suffered serious head injuries when he was struck in Bow Road, Tower Hamlets, on 3 July. He had been on foot and died eight days later.
Ermir Loka, 22, of Waltham Forest, has been charged with manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving, the Met Police said.
He is due to appear before Thames Magistrates' Court later.