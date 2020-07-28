Image copyright Met Police Image caption Peter McCombie died in hospital on 11 July having suffered serious head injuries in the crash

A man has been arrested after a 72-year-old died when he was knocked down by a cyclist in east London.

Peter McCombie suffered serious head injuries when he was struck in Tower Hamlets on 3 July and died eight days later in hospital.

A 28-year-old man presented himself at a police station on Tuesday morning and was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

He was also arrested on suspicion of wanton and furious driving.

It comes a day after Mr McCombie's sister Christine called on the cyclist involved in the crash to "do the right thing".

The Met Police said the crash happened on Bow Road near to Thames Magistrates' Court.