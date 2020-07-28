Sutton death crash: Manslaughter charge after woman hit by van
- 28 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who died after she was hit by a van.
Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene in Tonfield Road, Sutton, south-west London, just before 18:00 BST on Friday. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.
Scotland Yard said James Martin, of Peeks Brook Lane, Crawley, West Sussex, had been charged with manslaughter.
The 26-year-old is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later.