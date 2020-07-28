Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Stella Frew was pronounced dead at the scene in Sutton on Friday

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who died after she was hit by a van.

Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene in Tonfield Road, Sutton, south-west London, just before 18:00 BST on Friday. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Scotland Yard said James Martin, of Peeks Brook Lane, Crawley, West Sussex, had been charged with manslaughter.

The 26-year-old is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later.