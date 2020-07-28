Image copyright PA Media Image caption Raiders targeted Tamara Ecclestone's house next to Hyde Park in December

A man has denied plotting to burgle the London home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone.

Jewellery believed to be worth £50m was stolen from the daughter of ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's home near Hyde Park in December.

Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to burgle between 30 November 2019 and February.

Appearing at Isleworth Crown Court, he also denied having custody or control of counterfeit currency.

It follows a raid on the home of Ms Ecclestone in Palace Green, Kensington, west London last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Cartier bangle worth £80,000 was reportedly stolen in the burglary

Mr Savastru, of Bethnal Green, east London, appeared in court alongside his mother, Maria Mester, who heard proceedings from HMP Bronzefield using an Italian interpreter.

Ms Mester has previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and a charge of concealing criminal property.

Police were called to Ms Ecclestone's address near Kensington Palace by security on 13 December.

A £300,000 pair of diamond earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag were among the items taken, which also included currency, jewellery and watches.

The burglary happened as Ms Ecclestone left the country for her Christmas holiday with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter.

Mr Savastru and Ms Mester are due back in court on 6 August.