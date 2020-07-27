Image copyright Google Image caption A road closure has been put in place at East India Dock Road's junction with Chrisp Street and Newby Place

A toddler has been taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats in east London.

The Met Police were called to East India Dock Road in Poplar shortly after 18:50 BST to reports that a child had "fallen from a height".

The child was taken to hospital where their condition is currently not yet known. No arrests have been made.

A road closure has been put in place at East India Dock Road's junction with Chrisp Street and Newby Place.

London Ambulance Service said the child was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a major trauma centre by ambulance.

People who witnessed the incident or have footage are asked to contact police.