Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police have released images of a man they are looking for as part of their investigation

The family of a man who died after he was knocked down by a bike in east London have pleaded for the cyclist to contact police.

Peter McCombie, 72, suffered serious head injuries when he was struck on Bow Road in Tower Hamlets on 3 July and died eight days later in hospital.

The cyclist fled after the crash then abandoned his bike and ran away, according to the Met Police.

Mr McCombie's sister Christine called on him to "to the right thing".

"It is incredibly difficult to process his death especially in these circumstances when we know that the person involved has not come forward," she said.

In a personal appeal to the cyclist she added: "In our position I know you would want the same."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Peter McCombie died in hospital on 11 July having suffered serious head injuries in the crash

Police have released images of a man they are searching for as part of the investigation.

Det Insp Julie Trodden called for the cyclist involved to turn himself in "to provide answers to the victim's family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one".

She added that the bicycle involved in the "incredibly tragic incident" had not yet been found and appealed for anybody with information about it or the cyclist to come forward.