Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Stella Frew was pronounced dead at the scene in Sutton on Friday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died after she was struck by a van.

Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene in Tonfield Road, Sutton, south-west London, just before 18:00 BST on Friday. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.

Police believe she got into a white van on Friday afternoon and "later got into a dispute with the driver".

A man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody.