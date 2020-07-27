Sutton murder arrest after woman hit by van dies
- 27 July 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died after she was struck by a van.
Stella Frew, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene in Tonfield Road, Sutton, south-west London, just before 18:00 BST on Friday. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.
Police believe she got into a white van on Friday afternoon and "later got into a dispute with the driver".
A man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody.