A man was killed in a hit-and-run moments after a double stabbing outside a pub, police have said.

A brawl involving about 10 men broke out near the Gordon Arms in Chislehurst, south-east London, on Friday.

Police arrived at 20:52 BST to find two men, aged 30 and 26, had been stabbed.

Two minutes later, officers were alerted to a fatal crash nearby involving a 34-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle - said to be a blue van - did not stop at the scene on Slades Drive and was found abandoned nearby.

Officers believe the brawl and the death are linked, and have arrested the two men found stabbed on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday remains in custody at south London police station.

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "I believe that there are people who may have witnessed the fight, and one of the victims being struck by a van, who are yet to speak with us.

"I would urge them to come forward.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who captured any images on their mobile phones. This could play an important part in our investigation."