Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some of the protesters in central London were seen attacking police

A man who kicked a police officer in the back during violent protests in Westminster has been jailed.

Daniel Allan, 35, knocked the officer to the ground as right-wing protesters, Black Lives Matter supporters and the police clashed in London on 13 June.

Southwark Crown Court heard he had travelled to the capital from his home in Sunderland to "protect statues" around Whitehall and Trafalgar Square.

Allan admitted violent disorder and was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

'Running flying kick'

The demonstrations in the capital came amid global Black Lives Matter marches, sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US in May.

Prosecutor Nicholas Alexander said there had been "running battles throughout the day" between police and demonstrators in central London.

The court was shown footage of the incident, which was captured from multiple angles and shared widely on social media.

In it Allan, who is shirtless and wearing luminous yellow shorts, runs at the officer from behind and launches a "running flying kick" against Sgt Richard Lambert.

Mr Alexander said that Allan's actions had "emboldened other protesters to move forward and attack police officers".

The prosecutor said Allan "had drunk eight cans of lager and become angry after he had been hit by a police officer with a baton."

Allan has 51 previous convictions for a total of 111 offences, including repeatedly being drunk and disorderly.

Image copyright AFP Image caption More than 100 arrests were made after violence broke out on 13 June

The court heard that Allan, of Ridley Terrace, Sunderland, confessed in a police interview that he held right-wing views, and had been "disgusted" at what he had seen of the Black Lives Matter marches the week before.

Sentencing Allan, Judge Sally Cahill QC said the assault on Sgt Lambert was "appalling behaviour".

She said: "You might have thought that you were here to protect statues, but that was the last thing you did when you got here".