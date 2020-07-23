Park Royal fire: Crews battle huge shop blaze
23 July 2020
A large fire at a shop is sending huge plumes of black smoke over west London.
The blaze, on Minerva Road in Park Royal, has prompted 50 calls from local residents, firefighters have said.
London Fire Brigade said there was "a lot of black smoke" and advised those living nearby to close doors and windows. Others have been asked to avoid the area.
About 80 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been deployed to the scene.