Image copyright PA Media

A serving Metropolitan Police sergeant has been charged with sexual assault on a female member of staff.

Sgt David Morton, 54, of the Met's Detention Command was charged on 3 July and has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on 28 September.

The Met said the charge relates to an alleged sexual assault on a member of police staff in Hackney on 15 October last year.

Sgt Morton has been placed on restricted duties, the Met has said.