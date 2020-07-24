Met Police sergeant charged with Hackney sex assault on colleague
- 24 July 2020
A serving Metropolitan Police sergeant has been charged with sexual assault on a female member of staff.
Sgt David Morton, 54, of the Met's Detention Command was charged on 3 July and has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on 28 September.
The Met said the charge relates to an alleged sexual assault on a member of police staff in Hackney on 15 October last year.
Sgt Morton has been placed on restricted duties, the Met has said.