A man and two teenagers have been injured in a triple shooting in north London. The man is now critically ill.

They were targeted on the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham at about 00:45 BST, the Met Police said.

Officers believe the gunmen arrived in a car, carried out the shooting and then left in the same vehicle.

Detectives say a 19-year-old man is in a critical condition and two 15-year-old boys are also in hospital with serious injuries.

One of the 15-year-old's injuries have been described as "life changing" while the other is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Commander Paul Brogden said: "This was another appalling crime, where three young black males have become victims in our capital city, two of whom are actually children.

"The Metropolitan Police will leave no stone unturned to bring to justice those responsible, but we need the help of Londoners to break this cycle of violence."

Det Ch Supt Treena Fleming said there will be extra police in the Tottenham area in order to investigate the shooting and reassure the community.

"I fully understand how frightening this will be," she added.

"These incidents cannot be tolerated, a society cannot be indifferent to the plight of young people who are being injured and killed on our streets."

A BBC analysis of homicides across the capital show there have been more than 70 murder investigations started in the capital this year.

Nine of them have been as a result of fatal shootings - six of them have happened since the start of June.

