Image copyright Met Police Image caption Schoolboy Baptista Adjei lived with his family in North Woolwich

A teenager was fatally stabbed on a bus after "school beef chat" on social media, a court has heard.

Baptista Adjei, 15, was attacked as he travelled with a group of friends to Stratford, east London, last October.

A youth wearing a blue latex glove and carrying a "vicious-looking" hunting knife boarded the bus and stabbed Baptista twice in the chest, the Old Bailey heard.

Two 16 year-old boys from east London deny murder.

The court heard Baptista got off the bus and ran away but collapsed on the ground near a McDonald's restaurant.

Another boy was also stabbed in the arm and leg but survived, jurors were told.

He later told police that the stabbing on the afternoon of 10 October 2019 had followed some inter-school banter on Snapchat a couple of weeks earlier.

He said the "school beef chat" had started out in fun before a football match.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The schoolboy died after getting off a bus near Stratford Shopping Centre

A youth had sent Baptista a message saying: "If you've got no bodies on your blade, leave the group chat," the court heard.

Baptista allegedly replied: "Shut up. You'll be the first."

The youth who had allegedly sent the message to Baptista is one of two defendants on trial for his murder.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the teenager who wielded the knife admitted the manslaughter of Baptista and unlawful wounding of the other boy.

But he has denied the more serious alternative charges of murder and wounding with intent.

Mr Aylett said: "In stabbing Baptista twice in the chest in each case to the depth of 12cm (5in) and puncturing separately the lung and heart you may think [the defendant] must have intended at least to cause Baptista really serious harm.

"The knife used was found to have a blade that was 10in or 25cm long."

'In it together'

The second defendant accepted he was on the bus, having tapped in with his Oyster card and been caught on CCTV, the court heard.

Mr Aylett said the case against him was that he "tipped off" the other defendant knowing what he was going to do.

He added: "In other words they were in this together."

The second defendant denies murder.

The trial continues.