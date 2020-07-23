Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel was attacked on his way to see his favourite team, Arsenal

An Arsenal fan died from "profound blood loss" after being stabbed on a Tube platform in west London, a court has heard.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was with his friend Treyone Campbell travelling to The Emirates stadium last September when he was stabbed by Alex Lanning, 22.

Pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl said Mr Daniel suffered a wound which was 17.5cm (6.9 inches) deep.

Mr Lanning, of Uxbridge, and Jonathan Camille, 20, deny murder.

Jurors were told previously by prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC that the two Arsenal fans were confronted by the defendants after Mr Lanning asked Mr Daniel "what he was looking at" across the tracks at Hillingdon Tube station.

Mr Campbell said "violence erupted" and Mr Lanning and Mr Daniel broke off into a fight on the platform.

Mr Daniel's father was at the station watching medics try to keep his son alive, the court heard

As a train pulled into the station Mr Daniel was stabbed in the heart by Mr Lanning.

Dr Fegan-Earl said that Mr Daniel's wound was "complex" because of the type of knife used.

The weapon, shown to the jury, was a £200 German-made knife "designed for NATO military aircraft rescues with the capacity to saw through laminated glass and cut through seatbelts".

'Profound bleeding'

"Tashan Daniel was a well-nourished young man," Dr Fegan-Earl said.

"He died as a result of an act of violence and pronounced dead at the scene.

"There was a single stab wound to the chest which penetrated the left chest wall, passed through the right atrium of the heart and ended within the right lung.

"This led to profound bleeding in the chest and lost two fifths of his blood."

Dr Fegan-Earl added that the knife also "partially cut into the breast bone" and that "moderate to severe force" must have been used by Mr Lanning to inflict the injury on Mr Daniel.

The formal cause of death was blood loss, the pathologist said.

The trial continues.