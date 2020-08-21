Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption David Gomoh graduated with a marketing degree from London South Bank University

Three young men and a boy have denied murdering an NHS worker who was stabbed to death days after his father died with coronavirus.

David Gomoh, 24, was attacked seconds after leaving his home in Newham, east London, on 26 April.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, David Ture, 18, Vanei Colubali, 22, and a 16-year-old boy from Telford, Shropshire, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink having been charged with his murder.

All four deny the crime.

Mr Jalloh, from Stratford, Mr Ture and Mr Colubali, both of no fixed address, also denied conspiracy to cause GBH in connection with an earlier incident.

Nurse mother

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said all four would next appear in court on 2 October so a trial date could be set.

Mr Gomoh, whose mother is a nurse, was attacked on Freemasons Road, close to the junction with Kerry Close, at about 22:25 BST.

The London South Bank University graduate worked for the NHS helping to supply staff with essential equipment.

Police said Mr Gomoh was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.