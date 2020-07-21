Image copyright Met Police Image caption Peter Petrou was stabbed near a McDonald's in Kilburn

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death outside a McDonald's.

Peter Petrou, 37, was found dead in Kilburn High Road in north-west London at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.

His sister Emma said the family was "deeply devastated" by his death which came three decades after their sister Tracy Meade was murdered.

Scotland Yard said a 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of Mr Petrou's murder remains in custody.

"Peter was much loved by his large family and many friends," Emma said.

"He was the life and soul of everything and the void he has left will be hard to fill."

No-one has been convicted over Mr Petrou's sister's murder.