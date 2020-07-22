Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address in Preston Road, Wembley, to a report of an injured infant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby.

An ambulance crew was called to Preston Road in Wembley, north-west London, at about 09:50 BST on Wednesday to treat an injured infant. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman and the baby, who was less than a year old, were known to each other.

Officers are not looking for anyone else over the death and inquiries into the circumstances are continuing.

North West Commander Roy Smith said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those affected, including the family and our first responders who rushed to the scene.

"Whilst I know the effects of this death will reverberate throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to investigate and, at this early stage, are not seeking any other person in connection with the death."