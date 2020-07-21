Image copyright Google Image caption Police attended a pub in Wilton Road following reports that two men and a 14-year-old boy had sustained knife wounds

Two men and a boy were stabbed when a masked gang stormed a pub in south-east London.

The victims, aged 14, 18 and 19, were taken to hospital after violence broke out in Wilton Road, Abbey Wood, just after 22:00 BST on Monday.

A group of around 10 men fled in three vehicles, one of which was a silver Mitsubishi Shogun, the Met Police said.

The victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made.

Det Sgt Robert Harris said: "This is a shocking incident that has understandably caused concern for local residents.

"I want to reassure the community that while we are still in the early stages of this investigation, I am confident that this is an isolated incident.

"A thorough investigation is well under way and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or captured anything on a mobile phone or a dashcam to please get in touch.

"I am really keen to hear from anyone who was in the pub at the time of this attack or may have witnessed the events that followed."