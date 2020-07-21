Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The wanted man is described as between 20 to 30 years old of "chubby build"

Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with a racially motivated knife attack in east London.

A black man in his 30s was slashed across the face during an assault on Bragg Close, Dagenham, at 21:28 BST on 21 July 2019.

Police believe more than 20 people, who had been drinking in the nearby Roundhouse pub, attacked the victim.

Det Con Adelaide Halliday said: "This was a violent, unprovoked, racially motivated attack."

It began when the victim was returning home after picking up take-away food.

He started to drive-off when two young white men in a dark-coloured car started to shout racial abuse, police said.

A confrontation followed and about 20 more white men appeared and surrounded the victim.

They started to kick and punch him while he laid defenceless on the ground.

One man slashed him in the face, with what officers suspect was a knife.

The suspects then began damaging the victim's car.

A laptop and tablet were also reported stolen from inside the vehicle.

The wanted man is described as white, between 20 to 30 years old, of "chubby build" and approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins (1.68m to 1.70m) in height.