Image copyright Met Police Image caption Khloemae Loy died from a single stab wound to the neck

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed to death at a hotel.

Khloemae Loy, 23, was pronounced dead at the Holiday Inn on Bugsby's Way in Greenwich, south-east London, on 5 July.

A post-mortem examination found she died from a single stab wound to the neck, the Met Police said.

Taye Francis, 39, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police were called to the hotel at about 10:00 BST to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Officers and paramedics found Ms Loy, who had suffered serious injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.