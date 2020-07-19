Image copyright Met Police Image caption Billy McCullagh died from a gunshot wound to the chest

A 27-year-old man shot dead in north London has been named by police as Billy McCullagh.

He was shot in the chest just after 03:00 BST on Thursday on Windrush Road in Brent, detectives said.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on bail until August.

The Met Police said the shooter did "not deserve protection" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

It said a number of shots were fired and, despite it being early in the morning, many people were around.

Police have urged anyone with phone footage of the shooting or the moments before and after to contact them.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery found burnt out in the area of St Raphael's Estate shortly after the shooting may be connected, officers believe.

Image copyright @999London Image caption Armed police were called to Windrush Road, Harlesden, following reports of a shooting

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said: "A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief.

"The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us."

Windrush Road is in the area less than a mile away from where a two-year-old boy was shot in Energen Close on 3 June.

A few miles away in Brent, there have been four other murder investigations launched in 2020, including the deaths of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were fatally stabbed in Fryent Country Park in June.

So far this year there have been more than 65 murder investigations launched across London.