Image copyright @davekayani Image caption Police have broken up numerous unlicensed events in London in the past month, including this one in White City

Riot police have closed down an "unlicensed music event" in north London after vowing to "robustly and swiftly" deal with disorder.

Met Police officers were called to the Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park by residents on Friday night.

Footage on social media shows officers marching through the estate to disperse revellers.

Earlier, the Met said it would close down any illegal event following a week of violence in the capital.

The past eight days have seen seven people, aged between 18 and 43, murdered in separate attacks.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said additional officers would be deployed over the weekend following the recent killings and intelligence on unlicensed events.

"The past week has seen a number of people who have needlessly lost their lives at the hands of violent criminals - any number of murders is too many but we are very concerned by the recent increase.

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Professional Mixed Marshall Arts fighter Jahreau Shepherd was one of seven people murdered in London in the past eight days

"We have also seen an increase in unlicensed music events which, as well as being very disruptive to communities and posing an increased risk of Covid-19 transmission, have in some cases led to violent incidents affecting both those attending and the officers who have to shut them down."

She added that tackling violence was always the Met's "number one priority".

Over the last few weeks, police have been called to numerous unlicensed music events held across London.

Some resorted in violence, with 27 officers injured while breaking up an event in Brixton, south London, and seven were hurt closing an illegal party in White City.