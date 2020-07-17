Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Image caption Aaron McKenzie must serve a minimum of 35 years in jail

The ex-partner of a heavily pregnant woman has been jailed for stabbing her to death in her own home.

Kelly Fauvrelle was knifed 21 times in the middle of the night in her Croydon bedroom. Her baby boy Riley, who was delivered by Caesarean, died four days later.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, from Peckham, was found guilty of the murder of Ms Fauvrelle and Riley's manslaughter.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum 35 years at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The prosecution said McKenzie had killed Royal Mail worker Miss Fauvrelle, 26, in a "vicious and cowardly" attack after their "toxic" relationship ended and she moved on.

The defendant denied it, claiming a man named Mike who she owed money to was responsible.

The court heard Miss Fauvrelle's relationship with McKenzie, with whom she shared an interest in motorbikes, had ended early last year.

Last March, Miss Fauvrelle told McKenzie's mother the relationship was "toxic", but she would not deny him access to their child.

At about 03:15 on 29 June last year, an intruder broke into Miss Fauvrelle's family home in Thornton Heath, south London,.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said: "That intruder proceeded to launch a vicious and a cowardly attack upon her, inflicting a total of 21 stab wounds with a knife."

McKenzie pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

However, the jury found him guilty on all counts after almost three hours of deliberation.