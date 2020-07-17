Two men killed in separate London knife attacks

Image copyright @999London Image caption A man was found fatally stabbed in the Victoria Road area of Kilburn on Thursday night

Two men have been stabbed to death in separate knife attacks in London.

A man in his mid-30s died in hospital after he was found injured in Kilburn shortly before 22:30 BST on Thursday.

Another man died soon after he arrived at North Middlesex Hospital following reports of a fight in Lytton Avenue, Enfield, early on Friday.

More than 67 murder investigations have been launched this year across London, with seven of those starting over the past eight days.

Police had been called to the area of Victoria Road in Kilburn after reports of a man being stabbed.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Officers in Enfield were initially called over reports of fight involving four men

In Enfield, officers were called at 04:45 over reports a fight had taken place between four men, and a man had been put into a vehicle.

Police were already at North Middlesex Hospital when a man, aged in his 30s, arrived with a single stab wound at 05:00. He died shortly after.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody.

The Met said it was working to inform the next-of-kin of both victims and inquiries into both deaths continue.

Extra officers will be deployed across the capital this weekend as a result of the killings, as well as "intelligence regarding planned unlicensed music events", the Met said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said the force were "very concerned by the recent increase" in deaths.

"Tackling violence is always the Met's number one priority and we are doing all we can to prevent any further incidents and bring perpetrators to justice," she said