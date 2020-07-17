Image copyright WhatsApp Image caption Footage on social media appears to show an officer with his knee on a man's head during an arrest

Footage which appears to show an officer kneeling on a man's neck is being investigated by the police watchdog.

Video recorded in Islington, London, shows two officers holding a handcuffed suspect on the pavement.

The Met Police confirmed it arrested a man on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon at about 18.30 BST on Thursday.

It said the video "looks very concerning".

Its directorate of professional standards carried out an assessment and referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In the footage, shared with the BBC, one of the officers appears to be using his knee to control the suspect, who is black, and has his hand on his head.

The man on the ground, who is in handcuffs, repeatedly shouts: "Get off my neck."

He is eventually released from the ground and continues to talk to officers after they sit him up.

Several police cars arrive at the scene after the arresting officers are confronted by onlookers.

An eye witness told the BBC: "I was worried he was going to get executed. That's just how George Floyd got killed.

"If not for the crowds filming the police they could have suffocated him or broken his neck.

"He was on the floor and in handcuffs, what's the reason for a kneeling on his neck?"

In the footage several police cars attend the arrest after officers are confronted by onlookers

In a statement, the Met Police said: "We are aware of a video showing part of this wider incident where two officers have detained the man on the ground and appreciate this looks very concerning.

"Our officers carry out their duty on a daily basis across London in often difficult circumstances. Where force is used, officers must be able to justify this as lawful, proportionate and necessary.

"On this occasion we have decided to refer this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I'm deeply concerned about this distressing incident and we have raised this with senior officers at the Met Police as a matter of urgency.

"I welcome the fact the incident has been reviewed quickly by the Met and it's right that they have referred it to the IOPC."