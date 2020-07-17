Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The cyclist involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene, police said

Police have released CCTV images of a cyclist wanted in connection with a collision that led to the death of a 72-year-old man in east London.

Peter McCombie suffered head injuries when he was struck by the bike on Bow Road, Tower Hamlets, at about 17:05 BST on 3 July. He died eight days later.

The cyclist failed to stop at the scene, police said and he later abandoned the bike.

Det Insp Julie Trodden called on the cyclist to turn himself in.

To do so would "provide answers to the victim's family, who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one," she said.

Ms Trodden added: "Peter was an active man who had continued to work beyond retirement age.

"As a result of this collision, his family, friends and colleagues are now mourning his loss.

"I am appealing to anyone who recognises this man or saw him leaving the scene to call police.

"This man cycled off from the scene, but from photos we can see he abandoned his cycle and then ran off."