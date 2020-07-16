Image copyright Reuters Image caption Security guards at Selfridges detained a man, believed to be in his 20s

Two people have been taken to hospital after an "unknown substance" with effects like CS gas was sprayed during a fight on Oxford Street.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was arrested for affray after it is alleged he sprayed another man with the substance in Selfridges department store at about 13:40 BST on Thursday.

Paramedics treated 18 people for effects of the spray - two were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The Met said enquiries were continuing.

CS gas is used by UK police forces as a temporary incapacitant spray.

Exposure to CS gas may cause intense tear production, eye pain, chest tightness, coughing and sneezing.

When released, CS gas will disperse into the atmosphere in a matter of minutes.