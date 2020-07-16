Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wretch 32 posted a video on Twitter of his father falling downstairs after being Tasered

No further action will be taken by the Met Police over the Tasering of rapper Wretch 32's father, the force has said.

The 35-year-old musician posted a video on Twitter of Millard Scott falling downstairs after being Tasered by officers in north London in April.

The case was referred to the police watchdog at the force's request but it was then passed back to the Met.

The force said there had been no public complaint or indication of misconduct so no further action would be taken.

"Should a public complaint be made or information provided about injuries we will re-refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)," the force added.

Officers had gone to the address in Bromley Road, Tottenham, on 21 April as part of an operation to tackle a drugs supply linked to serious violence in Haringey.

As they entered the building, they were confronted by a man who "started moving towards an officer suddenly", the force said.

Footage posted online showed Mr Scott tumbling downstairs at his home after an officer was heard to warn: "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are."

The 62-year-old was assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment.

A 22-year-old man inside the address was arrested and later charged with encouraging another to commit an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007.

A 52-year-old woman was also later charged with obstructing/resisting a police constable in the execution of duties.

'Did look alarming'

On Wednesday, the Met's Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House told members of the London Assembly that the IOPC had decided that the matter should be handled internally by the force "in a reasonable and proportionate manner".

A spokeswoman for the IOPC confirmed it was because they had "not received a public complaint or confirmation the man involved sustained a serious injury".

Scotland Yard has previously spoken with the family about any concerns they had about the Tasering and said they would now write to Mr Scott to tell him about the decision.

Commander Treena Fleming said the force understood why the use of a Taser "did look alarming in this case".

"Met officers are highly trained to engage, explain and try to resolve situations, using force only when absolutely necessary."