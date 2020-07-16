Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel was attacked on his way to see his favourite team, Arsenal

An Arsenal fan stumbled and collapsed onto a Tube train after being stabbed in the heart at a London Underground platform, a court has heard.

Passengers watched as a fatally wounded Tashan Daniel fell onto a carriage which had just arrived at Hillingdon station on 24 September.

CCTV footage from the station was played at the Old Bailey showing "violence erupt" on the platform.

Alex Lanning, 22, and co-accused Jonathan Camille, 20, both deny murder.

Mr Daniel, 20, had been on his way with his friend Treyone Campbell to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest at The Emirates in the Carabao Cup.

Previously jurors heard the friends were on an opposite platform to Mr Lanning who shouted "what are you looking at?".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Daniel's father was at the station watching medics try to keep his son alive, the court heard

Mr Daniel and Mr Campbell were confronted by Mr Lanning and Mr Camille and two separate fights ensued.

The court was shown various clips of the movements of the two pairs of friends before, during and after the stabbing.

Det Sgt David Kear told jurors he could see Mr Lanning "hold and point a sheathed knife in his right hand" towards Mr Daniel.

'Trail of blood'

After being stabbed, Mr Daniel collapsed onto the Metropolitan Line train he had intended to catch into London just 20 minutes earlier.

Det Sgt Kear said: "You can see Mr Daniel walking towards the carriage with a trail of blood behind him and Lanning runs up the stairs with a cap on.

"In his left hand he is holding a black object to a similar size of what I saw in earlier images.

"The bag Mr Lanning is wearing appears to have moved, is sideways on and there is a jacket tied around Mr Lanning's waste.

"Mr Lanning runs through the ticket barrier towards the walkway, approximately ten seconds later Mr Camille follows pulling his hood as he runs."

The trial continues.