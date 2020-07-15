Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wretch 32 posted a video on Twitter of his father falling downstairs after being Tasered by officers in Haringey

The Tasering of rapper Wretch 32's father will not be assessed by the police watchdog, it has emerged.

Wretch 32 posted a video on Twitter of Millard Scott falling down stairs after being Tasered by officers in Haringey, north London, in April.

The Metropolitan Police referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

On Wednesday, London Assembly members were told the matter had been passed back to the force.

The Met's Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said he had received a response from the IOPC which said it had decided the matter should be handled internally "in a reasonable and proportionate matter."

"'This is because based on the information provided we did not feel independent oversight or a direction for local investigation was required at this stage," the letter read.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Millard Scott was Tasered by officers after they entered his home in April

Footage posted online showed 62-year-old Mr Scott tumbling downstairs at his north London home after an officer was heard to warn: "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are."

Wretch 32, real name Jermaine Scott, shared the 36-second clip on his Twitter account with the caption: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad."

He later spoke about the lack of progression on "police brutality" in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police reviewed the incident at the time and said it had found no misconduct, but the IOPC called the matter in to make its own assessment.