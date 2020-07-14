Image copyright Banksy Image caption Banksy spray painted his tag in the colour of a medical face mask

Banksy has returned to the London Underground with a piece encouraging people to wear a face mask.

A video posted on his Instagram page shows a man, believed to be the enigmatic artist, disguised as a professional cleaner.

He can been seen ordering passengers away as he gets to work, stencilling rats around the inside of a carriage.

The artist's name is also daubed across the driver's door of a train.

The work, called If You Don't Mask, You Don't Get, features a number of rats in pandemic-inspired poses and wearing face masks.

One rodent stencilled on the Circle Line train appears to be sneezing, while another is shown spraying anti-bacterial gel.

At the end of the video, the words "I get lockdown" appear on the side of a station wall, followed by "but I get up again" as the train's doors close, while Chumbawamba's 1997 song Tubthumping plays.

All users of public transport in London must wear a face mask.

Early on in his career Banksy, who is originally from Bristol, often spray painted rats and monkeys on to Tube trains.