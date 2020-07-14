Image copyright June Harvey GoFundMe Appeal Image caption June Harvey was found after the crane crashed down in Compton Close, Bow

The family of a "loyal and caring" woman killed when a crane collapsed onto their house in east London say they "need answers".

June Harvey was found on the first floor of her home after the 20m (65ft) crane crashed down in Compton Close, Bow, at about 14:40 BST on Wednesday.

A construction worker still remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Harvey's family said she was a "true Eastender", who loved gardening and bingo.

Her niece Jacqueline Atkinson, 63, who also lived in the house with her 28-year-old son Sam and their dog was just metres away from Ms Harvey when the crane hit their home.

Ms Atkinson said: "I was upstairs in the same room as June when the crane hit.

"My son managed to help me escape by pushing a ladder up to the bedroom window and helping me climb down. I couldn't believe it when I saw the crane had smashed into the house, leaving it like a pile of rubble.

"There was dust everywhere and Sam and I were both taken to hospital, but sadly June didn't make it."

Her son, a chef at Canary Wharf, said the noise was so loud he thought it was a "plane crash", and told of his and his mother's "miracle" survival.

"We need answers about how this happened. We have lost everything and now we have a funeral to arrange," Mr Atkinson said.

Ms Atkinson said Ms Harvey, who had worked as a sewing machinist, moved into their house last year so she and her son could help look after her.

Image copyright June Harvey GoFundMe Appeal Image caption June Harvey was a caring woman who loved gardening, her family said

"She was loyal and caring, a true Eastender," she said.

"She was a wonderful woman who was totally dedicated to her family. We are beyond devastated by what has happened."

Her family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral, which has so far raised more than £2,000.

The crane was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU Living to build flats on the site of a former electrical sub-station building.

An investigation is under way involving the Met Police, the Health and Safety Executive and the London Fire Brigade. No arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman for Swan Housing Association and NU Living said they were "deeply saddened" by Ms Harvey's death.