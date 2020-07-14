Crossharbour stabbing: Man charged after teen killed
- 14 July 2020
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a stabbing in east London.
Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, died after a knife attack at Crossharbour DLR station in Poplar, east London, on Friday.
A second man, 18, who was also found stabbed, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Hamza Hoque, of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets, has been remanded in custody, British Transport Police said.
He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.